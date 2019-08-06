Latest Weather Blog
Bus driver arrested, accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
UNION, Conn. - Authorities have arrested a bus driver over the weekend after police say she deliberately locked a passenger inside one of the luggage compartments and drove off.
According to ABC News, the incident happened a Peter Pan Bus Line trip from New York to Boston. The unidentified victim called 911 from inside the compartment and told dispatchers she was trapped inside.
Officers tracked the call and pulled the bus over on I-84 in Union, Connecticut. The victim said one of the bus drivers, identified as 49-year-old Wendy Alberty, locked her inside while she was trying to get something from her bag.
The bus company said Alberty was suspended while they investigated the incident.
Alberty arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and breach of peace. She was released Monday evening after posting a $2,000 bond.
