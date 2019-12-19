Burrow's high school football stadium to be renamed 'Joe Burrow Stadium'

ATHENS, OH - Joe Burrow's legacy continues to grow. The Heisman winner's high school football stadium in Athens, Ohio will be renamed "The Joe Burrow Stadium."

The Athens City School Board unanimously passed the change to the Athens High School stadium at a meeting Thursday night. Burrow graduated from Athens High School in 2015 and led the team to the 2014 OHSAA Championship game. Burrow was named Ohio's Mr. Football at the end of the 2014 season.

The school board also acknowledged Burrow's Heisman Ceremony speech, and his decision to speak about poverty in the area. Over $450,000 has been raised for the Athens County Food Pantry since his speech.