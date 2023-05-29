Burning car shuts down I-12 East near Millerville Road; one person badly hurt

BATON ROUGE - I-12 East was shut down near Millerville Road Monday evening after a car burst into flames on the roadway.

The fire was first reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. It's unclear what caused the car to catch fire.

Sources said at least one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The interstate was reopened around 6:45 p.m.