Burning car shuts down I-12 East near Millerville Road; one person badly hurt
BATON ROUGE - I-12 East was shut down near Millerville Road Monday evening after a car burst into flames on the roadway.
The fire was first reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. It's unclear what caused the car to catch fire.
Sources said at least one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The interstate was reopened around 6:45 p.m.
