Burglary investigations near deputy-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE- Witnesses say they saw a man with blood running down his arms around the time an East Baton Rouge Deputy was involved in a nearby shooting.



Shermichael Ezeff, 30-years-old, died at an area hospital Wednesday night after a deputy shot him earlier that afternoon. Family says Ezeff arrived home, covered in blood, at the Renaissance Gateway Apartments on North Ardenwood Rd and they asked the deputy for help.



Authorities say the unnamed deputy, who was at the complex for an unrelated matter, struggled with Ezeff before shooting him. Ezeff’s family disputes there was a struggle.



Why Ezeff was bleeding is still unknown. Witnesses on a nearby block say a man smashed out several windows at apartments on Harry Dr around the time of the shooting. He was seen bleeding from his arms.



One anonymous witness reported an elderly woman being home as the man smashed through her bedroom window. He ran off when the woman said she was calling the police. Blood droplets could be seen on the shattered glass and windowsill Thursday.



Baton Rouge Police say they’re investigating three burglaries on Harry Drive that occurred Wednesday. Evidence has been sent to the state crime lab for analysis.



Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

