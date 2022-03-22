Latest Weather Blog
Burglars guessed storage facility's passcode, stole jewels and clothing
BATON ROUGE - A pair of burglars stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and clothing after they correctly guessed the passcode to a storage facility on Perkins Road.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office first released details surrounding the crime Tuesday.
The department said the two thieves showed up outside Appletree Storage along Perkins Road on March 2. According to the sheriff's office, the pair dialed "random" security codes into the key pad at the business' entrance until they were able to get inside.
The men were then caught on video cutting the lock off a storage unit. Officials said the two got away with about $4,200 worth of valuables.
Deputies suspect the same two burglars are tied to numerous other storage unit thefts in the area.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 225-388-5064.
