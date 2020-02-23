Burger King debuts 'Chip Butty,' a hamburger comprised of bread and french fries

Chip Butty, a hamburger comprised of bread, french fries, mayo, and ketchup.

Most foodies are familiar with the delight of putting a few potato chips in their sandwich or, every once in awhile, slipping a few french fries into their hamburgers- but what about a hamburger comprised of only bread and french fries?

Does that sound appealing to you?

Burger King hopes so.

As Popeyes and Chick Fil A go head to head in the chicken sandwich wars, Burger King is doing its best to stay in the fast-food game by testing a wide range of innovative ideas.

Earlier this month, the fast-food chain debuted a rather unexpected commercial touting the joint's preservative-free Whopper's. The commercial featured a close-up of a moldy burger. Needless to say, the ad got people talking, but not all of the talk was positive.

Now, officials with Burger King have found yet another unique way to catch the attention of prospective customers; they're introducing the Chip Butty, a patty-less sandwich comprised of french fries, mayo, and ketchup between two buns.

If that doesn't sound tempting to you, take heart; you only have to worry about seeing a Chip Butty on a local menu if you happen to live in New Zealand.

At the moment, this new 'fry-burger' is only available to New Zealand customers and it's unclear if it will ever make its way into other markets.

One of Burger King's rivals, Wendy's, didn't waste any time throwing shade at the home of the Whopper, teasing Burger King for its new meatless-burger.

Wendy's posted a picture of the Chip Butty and tweeted, "When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef."

When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef. https://t.co/YfTTrYrPDI — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 18, 2020

Burger King says the unique sandwich was the result of a happy 'culinary accident' when one of its chefs was trying to come up with an idea for a burger and accidentally dropped his french fries between the buns.

The chef thought the resulting 'fry-bruger' tasted good enough to introduce to customers, and so that's exactly what the restaurant did.

Whether or not it was a smart move for Burger King to capitalize on this culinary accident remains to be seen.