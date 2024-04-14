Bullpen runs out of gas, LSU baseball gets swept by Tennessee

BATON ROUGE - It just keeps getting worse for the LSU baseball team.

LSU has lost all five series of SEC play and got swept for the second time in conference this weekend against Tennessee. The Tigers lost Sunday’s series finale to the Volunteers, 8-4.

Nate Ackenhousen got the start on the mound for LSU, tossing four innings and allowing just two runs.

Hayden Travinksi tied the game at two in the top of the sixth with a solo home run. But Tennessee’s Christian Moore hit a solo home run in the sixth off Aiden Moffett and a three-run shot in the seventh off Gavin Guidry to break the game open.

LSU is now 22-15 overall and 3-12 in SEC play. The Tigers are back in action Tuesday at home against New Orleans at 6 p.m.