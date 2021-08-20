BUKU, BR Blues Festival join growing list of cancellations caused by COVID surge

Photo: WWL-TV

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, which was previously delayed to September, will no longer happen in 2021.

Organizers announced Friday that the event, planned for Sep. 18 in downtown Baton Rouge, was canceled because of Louisiana's current surge in COVID cases. The festival is expected to return to its usual dates in April of 2022.

Also announced Friday was the cancellation of the BUKU music festival in New Orleans slated for late October. Organizers said fans can expect to get refund emails within the next week.