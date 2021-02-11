Buccaneers fan raises money for 'We Dat' billboard in New Orleans

TAMPA - A die-hard Buccaneers supporter is trying to ensure Saints fans don't soon forget who won this year's Super Bowl with a billboard right in the middle of New Orleans.

Florida businessman Samer Ali created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a "We Dat" billboard featuring quarterback Tom Brady. Ali hosts a podcast about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers called "Loose Cannons" and is set on reminding Saints fans how the season turned out.

"The Loose Cannons think New Orleans needs a reminder of what happened when the games REALLY mattered.... So, why not a billboard in the middle of New Orleans?" the fundraiser's description read.

The Saints beat their NFC South rival twice in the 2020 NFL regular season, but Tampa Bay ultimately eliminated New Orleans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in January.

Ali's fundraiser, which launched early this week, surpassed its goal of $3,500 Thursday.