Buc-ee's opens Pass Christian location, welcomes hundreds of summertime travelers
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - Beloved gas station and food stop Buc-ee's has a new Gulf Coast stop!
The new location in Pass Christian, which opened Monday, is sure to be a staple rest stop for Louisiana residents traveling to Gulfport, Pensacola, Orange Beach and beyond.
WBRZ's Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce were live from the location, talking with travelers and customers alike - and hopefully bringing back some snacks for those of us in our newsroom!
