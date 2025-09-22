85°
BTR to receive $20.2 million in federal funds for taxiway extension

4 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 5:56 AM September 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Sen. Bill Cassidy said that the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is one of several Louisiana airports to receive funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade infrastructure. 

Cassidy said Thursday that BTR would be receiving $20,240,804 for the "extension of Taxiway L by 6,500 feet to bring the airport into conformity with current standards."

Other airports, including the John H. Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport in Rayville and the Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport, received a total of $46,681,737 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Airport Improvement Program, Cassidy's office says. 

"The airport is the first thing people see when visiting Louisiana,” the Republican senator said. “With this funding, we are making our state more accessible to families, businesses, and visitors.”

