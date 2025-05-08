Hammond's airport to receive $84,000 in funds from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Photo Credit: City of Hammond

WASHINGTON — Hammond's airport is set to receive more than $80,000 to improve its taxiways and terminal from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2022, Sen. Bill Cassidy said Thursday.

Under the Biden-era bipartisan legislation, the City of Hammond will receive $84,000 in federal funding to rehabilitate 36,000 feet of taxiways and 640 square yards of the terminal apron at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport. Cassidy said the money will be used to "maintain pavement integrity and reduce debris hazards."

“Airports are often the first impression visitors have when traveling to Louisiana. These projects will make Louisiana’s airports safer and more reliable while creating jobs and boosting local economies,” Cassidy said.

No commercial airlines serve the Hammond airport. It handles charter and privately-owned flights.

According to Cassidy, $9.11 billion of the $1.2 trillion in funding is going to Louisiana.

The state's Grant Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities 2.0 program that seeks to increase internet access around the state also uses federal funds from the infrastructure package.

The act will also funnel $881,000 to the Shreveport Airport Authority for 13,650 feet of wildlife fencing and eight gates at Shreveport Downtown Airport to enhance safety.