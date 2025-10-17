80°
Latest Weather Blog
BTR evaluating whether to play video of Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for government shutdown
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Airport has not yet decided whether it will show a video of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the government shutdown, officials say.
Assistant Director of Aviation at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Louis Hubbard II said the Baton Rouge Airport is currently evaluating the request.
"We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact you — and it is our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government," Noem said in the video.
Trending News
The full video can be seen here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night
-
FBI says a Louisiana resident assisted Hamas and lied on his US...
-
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued cease and desist from Southern University amid...
-
Benny's Haunted Car Wash
-
Ex-Trump national security adviser Bolton charged with storing and sharing classified information
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week