BRPD: Wrong way driver dead, one other injured after crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE - One person died and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning on I-110 South.
Officials said Michael Young, 54, was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lane of I-110 around 3:17 a.m. when it crashed head-on with another vehicle. Young died at the scene.
The other driver, Darrell Batiste, 32, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
