BRPD welcomes latest round of basic training graduates Monday

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department welcomed its newest members Monday morning at the 86th graduation ceremony for the basic training academy.

Friends and family gathered in-person and virtually to witness the group of cadets receive their certifications. After training for 26 weeks, these newly graduated police officers took an oath of office to protect and serve.

"I feel amazing. It's been a long time coming it's something I've always wanted to do, and it's a blessing to be here," said Charleston Armstrong, a graduate of the police academy.

Chief of Police Murphy Paul addressed the cadets, emphasizing the importance of their position in the community.

"I am so proud of each and every one of you," Chief Paul said to the graduates.

With the knowledge they gained from the academy, these graduates are ready to take the next step into the police force.