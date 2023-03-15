41°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Victim kidnapped, transported to West Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police in Baton Rouge are investigating an overnight kidnapping.
Around 1 a.m. Monday, the 19-year-old male victim was confronted in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Earl Gros Ave. by several suspects in a possible robbery attempt. According to police, the victim was driven to West Baton Rouge and left there.
Trending News
The victim didn't appear to be injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
-
Despite deadly on-duty crash, ex-LSP leader's son transferring to coveted new role
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss