BRPD vehicle hit by gunfire; no officers hurt

BATON Rouge - A BRPD police unit was shot Saturday night while an officer was still inside, according to Baton Rouge Police. That officer was not hurt.

A police spokesperson said the officer, along with four others, arrived at Choctaw Drive near Daisy Avenue to break up a drag racing scene earlier that night. The officers had returned to their cars after clearing the scene when, around 11 p.m., a bullet struck one of the police vehicles.

The single bullet hit the front of the car's fender on the driver's side, although the officers did not hear the gunshot go off. Soon afterward, the officers investigated the area but were unable to locate the shooter.

It's the second BRPD vehicle to be hit by gunfire in the last four weeks. Another police car's windshield was shattered by a bullet May 21 on Bard Avenue.