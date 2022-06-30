82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD to begin patrolling Siegen Marketplace area
BATON ROUGE - Tonight, the Baton Rouge Police Department will start patrolling a newly added part of the city.
At 9 p.m., officers will monitor the Siegen Marketplace area the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office once covered.
The Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the annexation of Siegen Marketplace into the city limits last month.
That area includes stores like Old Navy, Walmart and Sam's Club.
Siegen Marketplace is connected to the city through Ward's Creek.
You can view the full map of city limits below.
Areas in blue are Baton Rouge city limits. Yellow is Central. Red is for Baker and green is for Zachary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks during summer
-
Customer's tirade over missing drive-thru order led to overnight shooting at Baton...
-
Loose kangaroo bewilders residents in EBR
-
CATS board votes to oust former CEO amid Investigative Unit reports
-
Kirby Smith demolition on track to be complete by end of summer