BRPD to begin patrolling Siegen Marketplace area

BATON ROUGE - Tonight, the Baton Rouge Police Department will start patrolling a newly added part of the city.

At 9 p.m., officers will monitor the Siegen Marketplace area the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office once covered.

The Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the annexation of Siegen Marketplace into the city limits last month.

That area includes stores like Old Navy, Walmart and Sam's Club.

Siegen Marketplace is connected to the city through Ward's Creek.

You can view the full map of city limits below.

Areas in blue are Baton Rouge city limits. Yellow is Central. Red is for Baker and green is for Zachary.