BRPD seeking information on Chestnut Street hit-and-run that severely injured 75-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Officials are seeking information on a hit-and-run on Chestnut Street that left a 75-year-old woman with severe injuries.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on June 15 around 8:30 p.m. Investigators believe an unknown vehicle struck the woman as she walked home from the store and fled the scene with no attempt to offer assistance.
Anyone with information is used to call 225-344-7868.
