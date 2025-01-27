54°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for Taco Bell burglary suspect
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in locating an individual responsible for burglarizing a Taco Bell restaurant on Greenwell Springs Road.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident occurred on May 13 around 2 a.m. in the 9700 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.
Investigators say the suspect shattered the drive-thru window glass, entered the business, and stole merchandise. Officials believe the suspect may be connected to a separate Taco Bell burglary that occurred last week on Airline Highway.
Trending News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-3824.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants living in sewage mess file lawsuits against apartment, management company
-
Experts say after a deep freeze, damaged plants may not be a...
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
Family feels power of community after neighborhood comes together to find lost...
-
Man hit and killed by impaired driver in Amite Saturday night
Sports Video
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
LSU women's basketball picks up win over Texas A&M
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?
-
LSU baseball returns three starting infielders, but could mix up positions
-
Zachary basketball beats Parkview Baptist