BRPD searching for man who disappeared over a week ago

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man who has been missing for over a week.

Baton Rouge Police Department shared a photo of 29-year-old Shawn Rivas, who they said was last seen around 10:30 p.m. July 22, walking on Ford Street.

Police said foul play cannot be ruled out as a cause for his disappearance.