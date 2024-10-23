62°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Police pursuit on Florida Boulevard ends after vehicle crashes into other vehicle; no injuries
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Government Street and South Acadian Thruway after a police pursuit on Florida Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD officials said at around 8 p.m., a police unit was patrolling the Florida Boulevard area and attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle refused to stop and disregarded police lights and traffic signals. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle was struck by another vehicle.
Trending News
The driver of the vehicle bailed on foot and was quickly apprehended by police officers. There were no injuries in the incident. This is still an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
-
'BRAVE Cave' fallout still happening, lawsuits stacking up
-
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car, officials say
-
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...
-
Pointe Coupee 4-H holding costume show for middle school-aged kids, their pets
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7