BRPD: One person shot near CVS on corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot near the CVS on the corner of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. Sources told WBRZ the person who was shot was found a few blocks away, on the 3100 block of Chippewa Street. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available.