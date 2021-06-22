82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Officer suspended, demoted over warrantless searches

BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking police officer was suspended and stripped of rank amid an investigation into searches that were allegedly carried out without a warrant.

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said Sgt. Ken Camallo was demoted and suspended 75 days as the result of an internal investigation into those allegations.

Camallo was also involved in the 2020 strip search of a teenager which was caught on police body cameras. An attorney representing the teenager recently released video of the search, prompting a news conference where the department showed the full, unedited video.

The city ultimately settled a lawsuit filed by the teen's family for $35,000.

