BRPD officer indicted for negligent injuring after deadly 2023 crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer charged with negligent homicide last year has been indicted by a grand jury.

Sharmaine Buckley was on duty responding to a reported shots fired call when she allegedly ran a red light on Government Street and caused an eight-car pile-up in October of last year. Caleb Chappetta, 38, died on the scene as a result of the crash.

Buckley and another officer riding with her were both injured in the crash and taken to a hospital that night.

Though she had her lights and sirens on, prosecutors say they filed criminal charges because she did not attempt to stop or slow down before going through the intersection at eighty miles an hour.

She was also indicted on two counts of negligent injuring and reckless operation.

Buckley is currently suspended from BRPD without pay.