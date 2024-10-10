66°
BRPD: Man suspected of murdering EBR Schools employee in custody

6 hours 27 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 19-year-old who they believe was involved with the murder of an EBR Schools employee

Jaymie Thomas was arrested Thursday for second-degree murder, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The body of EBRPSS employee Marcus Spears was found in a wooded area off of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday. Spears had been reported missing days before. 

According to parish records, Thomas was arrested in June after robbing the Circle K on Government Street, stealing a car and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. He was indicted for aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery. 

On Sept. 9, Thomas pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of simple robbery. The other charges were dismissed. Judge Fred Crifasi sentenced Thomas to seven years in prison, which were suspended. He was placed on three years of supervised probation. 

Thomas was in court for a probationary review Thursday, Oct. 3 — six days before Spears' body was discovered. Court minutes say that Thomas had not reported to the probation office since he was sentenced. 

