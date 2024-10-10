70°
Latest Weather Blog
Police confirm homicide investigation after body of missing EBR Schools employee found
BATON ROUGE - The body of a missing East Baton Rouge Schools employee was found in a wooded area off of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
BRPD said Marcus Spears, 55, was identified after his remains were discovered on the 3000 block of East Mason Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was found around 5:45 p.m. after law enforcement spent hours canvassing the neighborhood off of Scenic Highway.
Trending News
No suspects or motives have been identified as of this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU homecoming fills many Baton Rouge hotels for weekend as Floridians evacuate...
-
WATCH: Suspect accused of attempted murder arrested after fleeing from officers
-
Baton Rouge Police Department hosting K-9 competition demonstration Thursday
-
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
-
Deputies investigating fatal overnight crash on Highland Road that left 24-year-old mother...