Police confirm homicide investigation after body of missing EBR Schools employee found

BATON ROUGE - The body of a missing East Baton Rouge Schools employee was found in a wooded area off of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

BRPD said Marcus Spears, 55, was identified after his remains were discovered on the 3000 block of East Mason Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was found around 5:45 p.m. after law enforcement spent hours canvassing the neighborhood off of Scenic Highway.

No suspects or motives have been identified as of this time.