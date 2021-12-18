BRPD looking for man in attempted robbery

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman with a knife and take her purse Friday night.



Police said it happened in the parking lot of the Embassy Suite hotel on Constitution Avenue. Police were called out around 11:30 pm.

Investigators said the woman was able to fight back, but suffered minor injuries on her forearm and wrist. The suspect ran. Police said she was transported to Our Lady Of the Lake hospital.

They said they believe the man responsible is described as a dark skin male that's approximately 5'5 and 140 pounds. Police said he was wearing a gray sweater and has short twist in his hair.

Baton Rouge fire, EMS and the police department all responded to the scene.