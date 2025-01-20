30°
BRPD: Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 48-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was arrested Sunday for the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old woman.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Latasha Thomas was found shot to death near the corner of Plank Road and Wyandotte Street around 11:30 a.m.
BRPD said a juvenile went to the 1st District precinct with his mother and surrendered to authorities. He was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
No more information was immediately available.
