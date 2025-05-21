80°
BRPD investigating two separate homicides where bodies found in, near abandoned apartment complexes

Tuesday, May 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two homicides in the Melrose East neighborhood after two bodies were found in nearby abandoned apartment complexes.

In April, the body of Shaquinnta Scott, 34, was found in one complex. On Monday, the body of Timothy Jarrell, 53, was found nearby.

Scott was initially believed to be homeless, but her family says that is not the case, as Scott leaves behind four children and a family who wants answers. 

"The main thing is to blame to bring closure for her mom and siblings and her kids, especially her kids, and to make sure that no other family has to go through this," Patrick Lewis, a cousin of Scott, said. 

Lewis urges anyone with information to reach out.

"If you know something that can help, please say something," he said. 

"Please report it now because I never thought that my family would be so it just like my family now, it could be your family tomorrow," he said. 

BRPDis investigating both cases as homicides. They believe, at the moment, the cases are not connected.

