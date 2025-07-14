BRPD investigating South Sherwood Forest shooting that left one dead, another in critical condition

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard this weekend.

Police said that the shooting happened Sunday morning around 2:38 a.m. on Sherwood near Airline Highway.

Two people were sitting in a car when they were shot multiple times. The car's driver, 44-year-old Byron Howard, died after being brought to the hospital. The car's passenger was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, officials said.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and have not named a suspect.