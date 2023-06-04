90°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigating shooting near Scenic Hwy early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured early Sunday morning.
According to BRPD, a victim was found with gunshot injuries on Mulberry Street, near Scenic Highway, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
No further information has been made available at this time.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blood drive, market benefits family of Denham Springs officer who died after...
-
3-year-old killed in UTV accident in Port Allen
-
Proposed bill aims get rid of parole for 'dangerous offenders'
-
Suspected gunman found hiding in woods after day-long manhunt in Zachary
-
Officer Shawn Kelly dies in hospital weeks after shootout at Denham Springs...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...