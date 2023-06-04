90°
BRPD investigating shooting near Scenic Hwy early Sunday morning

5 hours 5 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, June 04 2023 Jun 4, 2023 June 04, 2023 8:21 AM June 04, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured early Sunday morning.

According to BRPD, a victim was found with gunshot injuries on Mulberry Street, near Scenic Highway, shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

No further information has been made available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

