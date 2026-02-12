62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD investigating shooting after 1 person found dead at apartment complex off Plank Road

1 hour 36 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 7:10 AM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — One person was found shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Plank Road on Thursday morning. 

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating after a body was found inside a car at The Reserve at Howell Place.

BRPD said they first received a call about the shooting around 6 a.m. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office also responded. 

