BRPD investigating shooting after 1 person found dead at apartment complex off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — One person was found shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Plank Road on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating after a body was found inside a car at The Reserve at Howell Place.

BRPD said they first received a call about the shooting around 6 a.m. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office also responded.