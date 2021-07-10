78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital

4 hours 33 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, July 09 2021 Jul 9, 2021 July 09, 2021 8:00 PM July 09, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred in a parking garage at a local hospital Friday evening. 

According to police, an armed suspect stole the car at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane around 6:15 p.m. The stolen vehicle is described a gray 2019 Chevy Camaro with the license plate 166DPD. 

Police believe the vehicle belonged to a hospital employee. 

No one was injured. Police have not identified a suspect at this time. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days