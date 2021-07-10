BRPD investigating carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred in a parking garage at a local hospital Friday evening.

According to police, an armed suspect stole the car at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane around 6:15 p.m. The stolen vehicle is described a gray 2019 Chevy Camaro with the license plate 166DPD.

Police believe the vehicle belonged to a hospital employee.

No one was injured. Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.