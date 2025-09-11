74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating car that drove into Magpie Cafe in August as hit-and-run

1 hour 41 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 6:25 AM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a car that drove through the fence and into the Perkins Road patio of Magpie Cafe in August as a hit-and-run. 

The cafe, at Perkins Road near the overpass, was struck by a car on Aug. 19.

Trending News

The crash caused damage to the building's water line, but no one was injured, officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days