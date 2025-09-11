BRPD investigating car that drove into Magpie Cafe in August as hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a car that drove through the fence and into the Perkins Road patio of Magpie Cafe in August as a hit-and-run.

The cafe, at Perkins Road near the overpass, was struck by a car on Aug. 19.

The crash caused damage to the building's water line, but no one was injured, officials said.