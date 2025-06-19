92°
BRPD investigating Calumet Street shooting that left one dead
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left a 53-year-old man dead.
Police responded to the corner of Canocicus and Navajo streets Wednesday night around 9:04 p.m. to find Huey Sonnier suffering from a gunshot wound.
Sonnier was brought to the hospital and later died from his injuries, BRPD said.
After an initial investigation, police said that Sonnier was shot a block down the road from where he was found at Calumet Street.
Police have not identified a suspect or a motive.
