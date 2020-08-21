88°
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting near Scenic Highway

Friday, August 21 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the shooting death of 21-year-old Marshanda Taylor that occurred early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2040 block of Goudchaux Street off of Scenic Highway.

Detectives believe someone fired several shots into a house, striking Taylor multiple times.

Taylor died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

