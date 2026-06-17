BRPD chief, mayor expected to provide update about weeks-long search for missing 15-year-old

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards are expected to provide an update about missing teen Ja'Derrius Minnieweather on Wednesday.

Minnieweather, a 15-year-old Istrouma High School student, has been missing since June 5. His grandmother, Jawanna Brooks, said he stands around five feet tall and weighs just less than 100 pounds and described him as a hardworking teen who loves spending time with his family.

"He's only 15 years old, you know? He was, he's outgoing. He loved me. He would have called me. I know he would've, something happened to him because I know he would have called me by now," Brooks told WBRZ last week.

Edwards and Morse are expected to provide an update on the search for Minnieweather around 1:30 p.m. at Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters.