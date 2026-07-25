Central Mayor Wade Evans announces he will not run for re-election

CENTRAL - Central Mayor Wade Evans announced that he will not seek another term as the mayor of Central.

Evans, who was elected in 2022, said he did not make the decision lightly.

"This journey has also transformed me," Evans said. "It has stretched me professionally, deepened my faith, and taught me lessons that I will carry for the rest of my life. I have been blessed to discover gifts that I believe God entrusted to me, and I am thankful that He allowed me to use those gifts in service to this community."

In his statement, Evans also noted that public service with "small-town politics" has become "increasingly difficult."

"Social media has too often rewarded outrage over understanding and accusation over truth," Evans said. "While I have always believed criticism is part of leadership, I also believe we should strive to treat one another with dignity, remembering that behind every elected office is a human being with a family, hopes, and a sincere desire to serve."

However, he also said he did not share the observation "with bitterness," but with hope of rediscovering civic discourse that "encourages good people to step forward."

"I leave this office with complete peace," Evans said. "The foundation has been built. The relationships have been established. The systems are in place. Central's future is incredibly bright, and I will always be one of its biggest supporters."