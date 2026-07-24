Temperatures climbing toward the peak heat of the season

Heat is the big story of the Storm Station's 7-Day Forecast, with some of the hottest temperatures of the year expected in the coming weeks.

Air temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 90s, as high as 98 degrees, a temperature not reached since last August.

Due to high humidity, feels-like temperatures could be dangerously warm, between 108 - 115 degrees on several afternoons.

The hottest stretch of the year typically runs from July 30 to Aug. 14, with an average high around 93 degrees and an average low around 74 degrees.

That period is what Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus refers to as the "heat hump," a three or four week stretch that extends into the middle of next month.

Heat alerts are possible, if not likely, ranging from heat advisories to extreme heat warnings during this stretch.

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