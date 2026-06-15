Community tips guide volunteer search for Baton Rouge teen missing since June 5

BATON ROUGE — The search for a missing 15-year-old boy has stretched into its second week, with volunteer crews combing through backwoods, alleys and canals for any items belonging to Ja'Derrius Minnieweather.

The teen went missing on June 5. WBRZ's Alexis Marigny joined search crews on Monday as they focused their efforts on an area known as "Ghost Town," where Minnieweather is said to have disappeared.

The United Cajun Navy has been leading search-and-rescue efforts, largely guided by tips from the Baton Rouge community.

"We're getting all of these locations sent to us," said Josh Gill of the United Cajun Navy.

Hundreds of calls and messages have been pouring in, but sorting through them takes time.

"We're having to filter through them — in spots we may have seen, may have already checked," Gill said.

On Monday, the team was working off information that came in the night before.

"We're going to look at a couple of spots, some of them off of Prescott," Gill said. "We got some information last night, and it's just stuff we've got to clear."

Gill said the goal is straightforward.

"Our issue is not with what happened. We just want to see the boy go home," he said.

Minnieweather's family spoke to WBRZ last week. His grandmother said, "I know something happened because he would have called me by now." She also said, "It's the not knowing that's killing me."

One challenge the search team faces is getting people to open up. Gill said people are reluctant to share what they know, even with a volunteer group.

"A lot of times people don't want to talk to the police," he said, adding that "We do provide information to police on where we're going, but that's it."

A United Cajun Navy volunteer named Natasha said the work is driven by what it means to a family when answers are finally found.

"Once you actually give closure to a family and it gives them relief, it feels good that you were able to give them justice," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police or the United Cajun Navy at 1-844-4UCNAVY.