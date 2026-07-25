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Baton Rouge District 6 back-to-school giveaway hands out free backpacks and supplies
BATON ROUGE — Students in Baton Rouge got a head start on the new school year at Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr.'s annual back-to-school giveaway.
The event was held at the District 6 Council Office and provided free backpacks and school supplies to students while supplies lasted.
Community sponsors and local organizations partnered to help families prepare for the first day of class.
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The annual giveaway is designed to ease back-to-school costs for families and help students head into the new school year ready to learn.
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