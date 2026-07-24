Latest Weather Blog
Ascension-based steel fabrication, machining company expands with new Gonzales facility, reports say
GONZALES — Precision Fab, a structural steel fabrication and precision machining company, is expanding its presence in Ascension Parish with a multimillion-dollar investment in a new facility on La. 30, the Ascension Business Report writes.
Precision Fab plans to move into its new 12,500-square-foot facility on La. 30 in two months. The new facility, the Ascension Business Report adds, is around a mile-and-a-half from Precision Fab's current shop. The new facility will be double the size of the current space.
The Ascension Business Report adds that the project is part of a larger investment company officials estimate will total between $2.5 million and $2.7 million.
The new facility will also mean hiring additional welders, machinists and office staff.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
D-SNAP benefits for Tropical Storm Arthur approved - Find application information here
-
2une In Previews: Tattoos for Tails offering new tattoos, chance to meet...
-
15th annual Bayou BBQ Bash kicks off this weekend in Morgan City
-
LSP: 19-year-old killed in crash along Nicholson Drive, ran into car stopped...
-
Metro Council votes to hire John Bel Edwards' law firm to file...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Sam Leavitt as LSU takes...
-
LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
-
Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin