Ascension-based steel fabrication, machining company expands with new Gonzales facility, reports say

GONZALES — Precision Fab, a structural steel fabrication and precision machining company, is expanding its presence in Ascension Parish with a multimillion-dollar investment in a new facility on La. 30, the Ascension Business Report writes.

Precision Fab plans to move into its new 12,500-square-foot facility on La. 30 in two months. The new facility, the Ascension Business Report adds, is around a mile-and-a-half from Precision Fab's current shop. The new facility will be double the size of the current space.

The Ascension Business Report adds that the project is part of a larger investment company officials estimate will total between $2.5 million and $2.7 million.

The new facility will also mean hiring additional welders, machinists and office staff.