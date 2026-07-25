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Baldwin Police: Four people arrested following shooting stemming from fight over woman
BALDWIN - Four people were arrested after a shooting stemming from a fight over a woman on Batiste and Coulee streets in Baldwin, police officials said.
Chief Anthony Gibson said the two men that were injured in the shooting had been "beefing all week," and it ended with the men shooting one another on July 14.
Travis L. Nedd, 47, was booked for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and disturbing the peace by fighting. Leonard D. Paul, 33, was booked for attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, disturbing the peace by fighting and other charges.
Joseph Brown, 18, and Jeralyn Carson, 33, were both booked for obstruction of justice after they picked up evidence from the scene of the shooting.
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