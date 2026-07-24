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LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be his 'last decision'
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.
James announced on social media Friday, saying it will be his “last decision” and that it comes after he strongly considered retirement.
“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James said.
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Earlier this summer, news broke that James would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for a new team.
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