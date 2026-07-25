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World War II-era grenade found in Baton Rouge home, retrieved by Fort Polk personnel

1 hour 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 10:17 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A World War II-era grenade was found in a Baton Rouge home on Friday, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said around noon, a cleaning company found the grenade in a home on Samoa Avenue. No evacuation was necessary.

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Personnel from Fort Polk retrieved the grenade out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

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