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16-year-old killed, 1 injured in Baton Rouge double shooting Friday

4 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 12:43 PM July 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 16-year-old is dead, and one person is injured, after a shooting on Oswego Street Friday night, according to police.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the area at around 8:00 p.m. and found a male lying near a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

While on scene, officers say they learned of a second victim on Wyandotte Street; both were taken to a hospital.

16-year-old Braelyn Anderson died from his injuries. The second victim is expected to survive.

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No suspects or motive have been identified. Anyone with information can contact 225-344-7867.

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