Baton Rouge family pleas for answers as teen has been missing for 7 days

BATON ROUGE — Missing person flyers have gone up across the neighborhood where 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather was last seen, as his family marks seven days without any contact from him.

His grandmother, Jawanna Brooks, said he stands around five feet tall and weighs just less than 100 pounds. She described him as a hardworking teen who loves spending time with his family.

Through a city summer work program, Ja'Derrius recently started working at Istrouma High School and was looking forward to his second paycheck. His family said going a week without contacting his parents or grandparents does not fit his character.

"He's only 15 years old, you know? He was, he's outgoing. He loved me. He would have called me. I know he would've, something happened to him because I know he would have called me by now," Brooks said.

The family also shared that he is so attached to his phone that if it dies while he is out with friends or cousins, he will call from someone else's phone to check in. Brooks said at 10:23 a.m., seven days had passed without hearing his voice.

"If somebody knows something, please tell these people," Brooks said.

The family described the uncertainty as one of the hardest parts of the ordeal.

"That's about to eat me up, not knowing where my baby is," she said.

"All I want is my baby. I'll give anything for my child. Please give me my baby," his father, Branderius Brooks, said.