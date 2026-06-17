87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD chief, mayor expected to provide update about weeks-long search for missing 15-year-old

1 hour 25 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 11:24 AM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse and East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards are expected to provide an update about missing teen Ja'Derrius Minnieweather on Wednesday. 

Minnieweather, a 15-year-old Istrouma High School student, has been missing since June 5. His grandmother, Jawanna Brooks, said he stands around five feet tall and weighs just less than 100 pounds and described him as a hardworking teen who loves spending time with his family.

"He's only 15 years old, you know? He was, he's outgoing. He loved me. He would have called me. I know he would've, something happened to him because I know he would have called me by now," Brooks told WBRZ last week.

Trending News

Edwards and Morse are expected to provide an update on the search for Minnieweather around 1:30 p.m. at Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days