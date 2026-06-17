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Multiple capital area school districts announce closure of schools, offices as intense weather continues
BATON ROUGE — Multiple school districts in the Capital region have closed offices and campuses on Thursday in anticipation of continued heavy rain and the impending Tropical Storm Arthur.
The following school districts have closed on Thursday, June 18:
Zachary Community School District
All campuses and district offices will be closed out of an abundance of caution.
Ascension Parish Schools
Summer school classes have been canceled, as well as all district offices and campuses being closed and activities canceled. Twelve-month employees will remain on call as needed to support district operations.
WBRZ will update this story as more school systems announce closures.
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